Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area has closed its buildings, effective immediately, to maintain the safety of its staff and clients.
Clients with scheduled appointments or vendors making deliveries or pickups should call one of the following numbers: 417-781-0352 for the central office in Joplin, 417-781-4437 for the weatherization and home repair office in Joplin, 417-451-2206 for the Neosho office, 417-682-5591 for the Lamar office, 417-845-6011 for the Anderson office, 417-726-5208 for the Head Start and Early Head Start office.
Anyone who is allowed into the buildings must maintain 6 feet of distance between others and sanitize their hands. The agency will continue to use mobile phones, social media, its website and email to communicate with the public.
Additional phone numbers that might be needed during the closure are 417-627-2014 for the CEO, 417-627-2017 or 417-627-2046 for community outreach and case management, 417-627-2059 or 417-627-2045 for Head Start and Early Head Start, 417-627-2022 for housing, 417-781-0352 for utility assistance, 417-627-2093 or 417-627-2018 for billing questions, 417-627-2039 for Housing Connect, 417-627-2005 for human resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.