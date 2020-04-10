Remember Tom Hanks’ character, Chuck Noland, in “Castaway”? He spent years in isolation after being deserted on an island following a plane crash. The time alone affected his mental and physical health to the point where he would regularly confide in his best friend, Wilson, a volleyball.
With a majority of area residents stuck in isolation because of stay-a-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, medical officials say exercise is a good way to improve mental and emotional health
“Exercise has a large impact on our psyche,” said Dr. Jeffrey Burch, a clinical psychologist with Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas. “It gets the endorphins going, and our brain produces more serotonin or more cortisol. ... Exercise can physically and mentally make you feel better.”
Though area fitness centers and gyms are shut down, there are still plenty of ways to get that exercise in the comfort of your own home, including body-weight exercises or using makeshift equipment found around your home.
“What I tell a lot of our kids or people who ask me for advice is a gallon of milk or water weighs about 8 pounds,” said Mike Barlow, head athletic trainer at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. “You can easily do kettlebell or dumbbell exercises with a gallon jug of milk or water. You can do sit-ups or push-ups, squats, burpees (squat thrusts), jogging in place, or even just running up and down your stairs at home for five minutes. The nice thing is there are a lot of variations you can do with those exercises as well.”
For those looking for an alternate form of exercise to get the blood flowing or to keep the family active, several local businesses have gone virtual. Karen’s Dance Studio and 4 States Yoga, among several additional local businesses, are offering virtual lessons for all ages of the community to stay active.
“We’re trying to stay engaged with our community by giving free yoga classes online,” said Melissa Crowder, owner of 4 States Yoga. “We are putting them up on our Facebook page, and we started a YouTube channel — 4 States Yoga Joplin. Our business is closed, but we care about our community and are in the business to keep people healthy and happy.”
“We are giving free lessons for the community, not just our enrolled students, by using Facebook Live,” said Nichol Amayo, Karen’s Dance Studio owner and director. “We just did a princess dance party with my pre-K coordinator. We had over 100 people join us for that. ... If there is one sweet, little 5-year-old out there who can go watch a Facebook Live class and get to be a princess for a half an hour that day and it helps them to forget all of these things they are hearing at such a young age, then mission accomplished.”
Challenging the brain often during the isolation period is key to strong mental health as well.
“I think it is important to do some reading to keep your brain active instead of just watching TV,” Burch said. “Logic puzzles, or even regular puzzles, help keep the mind sharp. ... Like anything, if we don’t use it, we lose it, and that goes for brain power too.”
Another way to keep one’s mental health in top form is social interaction with people while still practicing social distancing. Zoom, Skype and several other video conferencing services are ideal for face-to-face interaction from a safe distance.
“Using Zoom, Skype or Facetime with your friends is a great way to keep in contact with people,” Barlow said. “If you can’t talk to someone in person, at least you can over video, which can lift your spirits, for sure.”
