Expert outlines steps to keep positive outlook during global crisis

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, Americans everywhere are struggling with their mental health.
According to a national poll released late last month by the American Psychiatric Association, nearly half of Americans are anxious about the possibility of contracting the coronavirus. Nearly 4 in 10 are anxious about becoming seriously ill or dying of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and roughly 62% are anxious about the possibility of family and loved ones getting the coronavirus.
More than one-third of Americans say the coronavirus is seriously affecting their mental health.
“During this time, it is important to do what we can to maintain self-care and manage the stress," the association's president, Bruce Schwartz, said in a statement.
Maintaining mental health in the midst of the pandemic can be a struggle, but how people meet and adjust to life’s challenges can affect how they view the world at large, according to a local mental health professional.
Many factors must be taken into account when dealing with a communitywide incident — because it’s not always the event itself that leads to stress but how a person interprets the event, said Del Camp, chief clinical officer with Ozark Center, the behavioral health branch of Freeman Health System.
Camp begins by breaking things down by the ABCs: A, the activity or event causing the stress; B, what a person believes about the event; and C, the emotional consequences of the event.
Those play into a person’s emotional or mental health because actions that come into play are directly affected by how or what a person believes about the event. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp said multiple activating incidents lead to different reactions, causing different stressful triggers in everyone's lives.
Camp has several suggestions for cultivating a positive outlook.
First, people should look at what is feeding into their beliefs. Is the information coming from a reliable source, or is it from a nonscientific source?
“There’s no shortage of people telling us what to believe or do,” Camp said. “The reality is looking at how many people are you getting advice from and finding a healthy balance. It’s critical to have good information, so you can develop a good emergency response.”
For example, Camp said, somehow the belief that toilet paper needed to be hoarded early on raised the public’s anxiety levels, which led to panic buying.
Camp said it’s important for people to limit their exposure to inaccurate information, encouraging people to continually ask themselves, “Where do I go to get information I need to make a good decision?”
He suggests looking to sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to find guidance and resources to help navigate COVID-19.
If a person’s beliefs begin to have consequences within their relationships, work environments or schooling, Camp recommends he or she seek help from a professional because talking about beliefs can help a person develop positive coping skills.
“Focus on the here and now,” Camp said. “Don’t project about the future or (lament) the past. Discipline your mind to live in the present moment.”
Tips to remember
• Establish a schedule. It gives you some feeling of control over your surroundings.
• Schedule a time to walk around the block or take a YouTube fitness class. Exercise is important because it can help lift your spirits. It is also vital for those dealing with mild or moderate depression or anxiety.
• Maintain good nutrition.
• Limit alcohol or substance consumption.
• Find ways to de-escalate anger or negative behaviors by taking a walk or going for a drive and cranking up the radio and singing along.
• Turn the “me-me-me” idea around and think about what others may need, be it family, friends or neighbors.
• Develop a list of things to be grateful for.
• Find stabilizing forces to lean on — such as prayer, meditation or worship — via online sources.
• Seek help, and know that it’s OK to ask for and accept help during times of stress.
SOURCE: Del Camp, chief clinical officer for Ozark Center
