MIAMI, Okla. — Face coverings will be required on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College for all students, employees and visitors when the fall semester begins on Aug. 17, the college said this week.
The guidelines apply to all classrooms and buildings on campus. Face coverings must also be worn outdoors when social distancing is not an option.
Every NEO student and employee will be provided with a free reusable face mask. New students will receive theirs during Camp Row. Returning students can pick their face mask up at the NEO library or student center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Monday through Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.