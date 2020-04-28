Failures by the U.S. Coast Guard and Ripley Entertainment Inc., which operated Ride the Ducks in Branson, contributed to an accident on Table Rock Lake nearly two years ago that left 17 people dead, the National Transportation Safety Board ruled Tuesday.
The board met to determine the probable cause of the sinking of the duck boat on July 19, 2018, and also issued findings and recommendations.
One crew member and 16 passengers died in that accident; one crew member and 13 passengers survived.
The NTSB determined that the probable cause of the sinking of the duck boat was Ripley Entertainment's failure to halt the operation of tours on the lake after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued, exposing the vessel to a derecho that resulted in waves flooding through an intake hatch on the bow.
Contributing to the sinking and the loss of life, the NTSB ruled, was the Coast Guard's failure to require sufficient reserve buoyancy for the World War II-era amphibious duck boat and its failure to require removal of a fixed canopy and side curtains that hampered escape once the boat began to sink.
Both of those steps were recommended by the NTSB nearly two decades ago after the sinking of another duck boat, the Miss Majestic, on Lake Hamilton in Arkansas in 1999. That accident killed 13 people, but neither the industry nor the Coast Guard acted on the recommendations at that time.
During Tuesday's hearing, it became clear that both Ripley and the industry were aware of the dangers presented by the boats, particularly with the canopy, although the boats were operating in compliance with the law because the earlier recommendations had never adopted by the Coast Guard.
At one point, NTSB investigators were asked by Jennifer Homendy, a member of the NTSB board, if the company knew about the potential danger.
"Did Ride the Ducks know about our previous recommendations on canopies and side curtains before this sinking occurred?" Homendy asked.
An investigator replied, "Yes, we believe, yes. We also understand that (the) Ride the Ducks fleet were all operating in compliance with the NVIC 1-01. And at the time, Ride the Ducks was part of the industry that helped put together the NVIC 1-01."
A Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) provides guidance about the enforcement of or compliance with federal marine safety regulations and Coast Guard marine safety programs.
Homendy followed up: "Did they know about our safety recommendations that ... these canopies and the side curtains, that we had found they were a danger to passengers?"
The investigator replied, "I think the industry understands that completely. ... And the Coast Guard was obviously aware of it as well."
Because of the canopy, passengers on duck boats are in what one board member characterized as a catch-22. The life jackets can cause passengers to float up and become trapped against the canopy when the boat sinks, but they also make passengers safer once they escape from the boat and are in the water.
The Coast Guard has now said it will implement those guidelines to duck boat operators.
Captain's role?
Although the captain of the duck boat was not specifically cited in the probable-cause finding, his role was criticized by some board members.
Two Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators interviewed the captain, Scott McKee, the day after the accident. McKee said that radar indicated the storm was “quite a ways away,” so he took the boat into the water, but it quickly turned from calm to turbulent.
“I never expected it to get this rough,” McKee told the highway patrol investigators. “Never had any — I’ve never seen it get that rough.”
McKee said he didn’t have time to tell passengers to don life jackets. He found himself in the water, struggling to survive, and someone saved him by pulling him onto the nearby Showboat Branson Belle. He is among those facing criminal charges in the incident.
When asked why the captain was not mentioned in the probable-cause finding, NTSB board members were told by investigative staff that they were operating from a lack of information due to their inability to interview McKee because of an ongoing criminal investigation that was taking place at the same time as the NTSB investigation.
NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said at one point during the hearing, "One of our objectives, obviously, is safety, to figure out the what, the why, and prevent these things from happening again. And I think when we have parallel criminal investigations going on, it really does chill our ability to be able to get to those factors, and that's a concern."
One of the investigators told the board that the captain did not have the information he needed to make any different decision, and that when he arrived at the lake, the sky was clear and the lake was calm, and that the captain did not understand the intensity of the storm or how fast it was moving, not having been warned by management. Additionally, there were three other duck boats on the water ahead of him, none of them communicating any concerns to him.
However, the boat soon found itself listing and sinking in 3- to 5-foot waves and winds that topped 70 miles per hour — twice the wind speed in which the boat could safely operate.
An investigator replied: "We understand from statements that the captain said the lake erupted; he had never seen the lake get that rough that fast."
Weather warnings
The chairman of the NTSB, Robert Sumwalt, asked, "Was the information ambiguous? Did he not look? That's what I want to know. I mean, he has the legal responsibility to make sure that he has that information before he begins a voyage."
The investigator replied: "This isn't a single problem with a single individual. This is a systemic problem with the company as a whole."
Landsberg replied, "I find it hard to believe that (the sky) just went from blue to black immediately, but be that as it may, I guess we can continue the discussion here as to ... what did the captain know, when did he know it and was he thinking about it."
He and another board member both noted that thunderstorms are a frequent occurrence in Missouri, and that the captain and company, which had operated on the lake for decades, should have been prepared.
The investigation also found that on the day of the accident, the National Weather Service had issued accurate and timely forecasts, but that "Ride the Ducks did not effectively use all available weather information to monitor the approaching severe weather and assess the risk it posed to its waterborne operations."
"Ride the Ducks should have suspended waterborne operations for the Stretch Duck 7 and the other last tours of the day in anticipation of imminent severe weather," the NTSB concluded in one of its findings.
The NTSB also praised the crew and passengers on the nearby Branson Belle, saying their rescue efforts likely prevented more fatalities.
Ripley Entertainment has voluntarily suspended its duck boat operations in Branson.
Suzanne Smagala-Potts, spokesperson for Florida-based Ripley Entertainment, said in a statement, “We will be reviewing the National Transportation Safety Board’s report as soon as it is available. Branson Ride The Ducks fully cooperated with the NTSB’s investigation into the accident that occurred in July of 2018. We remain dedicated to working with the community of Branson, and continuing our support of all those who were impacted by the accident.”
'Unacceptable'
Some of the findings were similar to those issued in a preliminary report last fall.
"Lives could have been saved, and the Stretch Duck 7 accident (on Table Rock) could have been prevented had previously issued safety recommendations been implemented,” Sumwalt said at the time. “The NTSB’s 1999 investigation of the another DUKW, the Miss Majestic, also identified the lack of reserve buoyancy and the dangers of canopies as safety issues. ...Twenty years later, the same risk exists on these vessels, and that is unacceptable. It is imperative that the United States Coast Guard adopt these life-saving recommendations now.”
Included among the documents released by the NTSB on Tuesday was a letter dated April 15 in which Daniel Abel, vice admiral of the Coast Guard, said the agency now agrees with an NTSB recommendation to modify vehicles like the one that sank in Missouri.
“The removal of canopies, side curtains and associated framing from the DUKW fleet would improve emergency egress,” the report stated. The Coast Guard said it would issue a Marine Safety Information Bulletin, the first step in the process.
The boat’s captain and two company executives were indicted after the sinking. Curtis Lanham, the general manager at Ride the Ducks Branson, and Charles Baltzell, the operations supervisor, are charged with misconduct and neglect. The captain, McKee, of Verona, is charged with 17 counts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty.
The boat's owner, Ripley Entertainment, has settled 31 lawsuits filed by survivors or relatives of those who died. The dead included nine members of one family from Indianapolis. Other victims were from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
