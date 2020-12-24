FAIRLAND, Okla. — A Fairland nurse is counting her blessings this Christmas after two bouts with COVID-19 in 2020.
The first included a multiday stay on the ventilator at Mercy Hospital Joplin in late March and early April for Jennifer Andrews, with some lung damage and scarring. It means she’s often short of breath, frequently tired and without the ability to smell or taste things.
The second bout, in September, added to the fatigue but did not come with the breathing issues.
“Honestly, 2020 was a good year,” Andrews said. “It was a rough year but a good year. It made us shift back (to us). It was time for a reset, and for that, I’m so very thankful. I’ve learned not to be so hurried and rushed all of the time.”
This past summer, as Andrews continued to recover from her first round of COVID-19, she began to wonder what school would look like for her children.
In August, as the new school year began, Andrews made the decision to step away from her 20-year career in nursing to stay at home with her children, who enrolled in Epic Charter School, an online public K-12 option for Oklahoma students.
By September, after celebrating her 21st anniversary with her husband, James, Andrews said she was in need of some spiritual nourishment. She decided to attend her church’s annual women’s retreat, satisfied with protective measures that were taken by officials.
While the retreat left her mentally and spiritually energized, it also left her with COVID-19 a second time. James and their two middle sons, Canaan and Hudson, also got the virus. Tests through the Cherokee Nation Health Clinic in Jay, Oklahoma, confirmed the diagnosis. Daughter Madilynn and son Tyler did not get sick.
Andrews said she needed her inhaler the second time but did not require hospitalization for her breathing.
Like the first time, Andrews did not present with a fever but did have what she called “knock-down fatigue,” body aches and “horrible congestion.” She likened the second time with coronavirus to having influenza times 10.
Now three months later, Andrews said she still struggles to have a full range of taste and smell, adding, “It doesn't feel like anything quite tastes the same.”
Her husband and two sons have recovered.
Stepping away from her full-time job means Andrews no longer has health insurance; her husband operates his own business as a general contractor.
She plans to return to the lung specialist in early 2021 in order to have a CT scan. Doctors want to see what residual damage her lungs may have incurred. Initially, Andrews planned to have the scan this fall, but expenses surrounding her mother’s death from cancer put her own medical needs on hold.
Simplifying life
For the most part, the Andrews family is ending 2020 staying home. They attend church at home, thanks to streaming efforts. On the rare occasions they venture out, family members wear masks and socially distance.
Homeschooling, Andrews said, is a good fit for her crew, which includes a sixth grader, third grader and kindergartner. She’s able to gear classes around the family’s natural rhythms. This fall, the family spent quite a bit of time on Grand Lake in their boat as the children could attend classes with a Wi-Fi connection.
Andrews said her three youngest are closer than ever, adding that despite a bit of fighting they have bonded together in the course of the past year.
“At the end of the day, if we have a home, food and water and each other, that’s all that matters,” Andrews said. “We can figure out how to entertain ourselves without spending a lot of money. It’s actually freeing.”
For now, Andrews is beginning to look back on the events of 2020, taking note of highlights as she begins to plan for 2021.
“Life is such a precious gift,” Andrews said “It’s definitely not something to be taken for granted. I found my true joy is at home, with the ones I love.”
She plans to continue writing posts on her Relentless Joy blog and finding ways to share her story in the coming year. Andrews takes breaks as needed physically, which let her mentally reflect on what’s ahead.
She hopes her children remember to live lives full of joy, excitement and adventure — knowing that every day can be an adventure.
