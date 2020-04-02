A letter circulating on social media and claiming that Missouri students won't be allowed to move to the next grade level for the 2020-21 academic year is a fake, officials with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said.
The letter, which is available for viewing at facebook.com/MOEducation, wrongly claims that virus-related school closures and canceled exams will mean that students won't graduate from one grade to the next. It uses the DESE logo and is signed by a "Candice B. Fureal."
"We could not be more disappointed that someone chose to use their free time to create this document, illegally using our department logo, and make a joke about something as serious as our students' education," education officials said in a statement on social media. "This is particularly insensitive given the anxiety and uncertainty so many students and families are dealing with right now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.