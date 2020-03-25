Under the stimulus bill agreed to early this morning, a family of four could receive $3,400.
The stimulus would give one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, or $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early this morning on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The measure is the largest economic rescue bill in history. It is intended as a weekslong or monthslong patch for an economy spiraling into recession — or worse — and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.
