WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday with new protocols to keep customers and vendors safe. The market pavilion is located at 106 E. Tracy.
Market organizers have decided that as long as they are able to enforce social distancing, they will keep offering food, including to-go meals, to shoppers. There will be no music, special activities for children or adults, or meals served onsite. Customers are asked to send only one shopper per family in order to minimize crowding and maximize an ability to maintain a 6-foot distance.
Online shopping is offered for customers who cannot or do not wish to leave their car. Orders can be made at localline.ca/webb-city-farmers-market from noon on Tuesdays through noon on Fridays each week. Customers without internet can call 417-438-5833 to place orders. Orders can be picked up on the north side of the market kitchen during market hours. Delivery is also available to self-isolating or at-risk customers within 10 miles of the market.
Area farmers and producers will offer seasonal produce, beef, pork, chicken, lamb, honey, coffee beans, eggs, pasta and baked goods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.