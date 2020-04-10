The FBI and the Better Business Bureau issued renewed warnings this week about COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud and scams being perpetrated via social media, emails and phone calls.
The FBI's national press office reported that one of the most common fraudulent schemes related to the pandemic involves criminals impersonating representatives of government agencies to convince people to provide money for COVID-19 testing, financial relief or needed medical equipment.
These "government representatives" may actually be "phishing" or using other techniques to hack your computer and obtain personal information, including bank account numbers.
The FBI said it is important to remember that government agencies and financial institutions do not normally contact people in such a manner. Anyone reaching out online or by telephone and claiming to be a government representative or employee of a bank or financial institution is likely to be a scammer.
Another widespread pandemic-related fraud concerns the peddling of fake cures or treatments for the virus.
The FBI warns: "These 'cures' can be extremely dangerous to your health — even fatal. You should never accept a medical treatment or virus test from anyone other than your doctor, pharmacist or local health department."
An offshoot of this type of fraud is the offering of opportunities to invest in a purported cure or treatment. Such get-rich-quick schemes should be regarded with extreme skepticism, the FBI warned.
Similarly, online postings of work-from-home jobs have increased as scammers seek to take advantage of those who have lost their jobs in the economic downturn of the pandemic, the FBI warned.
Common "tells" that such postings may be fraudulent include communications from would-be "employers" who use web-based services such as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail or Outlook; requests to send a payment to secure a posted job; requests to open a bank account in your name for the business; and requests to receive funds in your personal bank account and then transfer the funds via a wire service, mail or money order.
The FBI said these types of schemes often seek to use people as unwitting "mules" to move and hide illicitly obtained money. Allowing others to use your bank account or conducting financial transactions on behalf of others at a minimum puts your personal information and financial security at risk and may render you criminally liable.
The FBI is not the only organization warning the public of COVID-19 fraud and questionable business practices. The Better Business Bureau reported receiving 6,904 complaints and customer reviews in the month of March related to the COVID-19 pandemic in North America. Up to 10% of the complaints and up to 9% of the customer reviews received each day by the organization concerned virus-related matters.
The bureau listed the six industries drawing the most complaints and customer reviews on its website (in descending order) as travel agencies, airlines, online travel services, vacation rentals, hotels and property management.
Stephanie Garland, regional director of the BBB office in Springfield, said in the region her office serves the three industries that have drawn the most complaints and customer reviews are travel agencies, online travel services and vacation rentals. One of the most frequent complaints concerns trips canceled because of the pandemic and customers being denied refunds or getting back only a percentage of what they paid.
"People want their money back," Garland said.
The Springfield office region includes 28 counties in Missouri, where 10 complaints surfaced in March, including one from a Webb City resident.
"There was this organization selling milk for $6 a gallon, meat for $4 a pound and toilet paper for $5 per three-pack," Garland said of the complaint received from Webb City.
She said the bureau also received a complaint from a Springfield woman about a Joplin gas station overcharging for hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
The bureau investigates complaints and customer reviews and passes information on to the Missouri attorney general's office when warranted.
The BBB reported receiving 444 complaints in March regarding pandemic-related scams. The bureau's website states that figure constitutes 9% of the total number of scams reported for the month. Parties reporting money lost equaled 41% of complaints of COVID-19 scams, with the median amount lost computing out at $80, according to the bureau.
Six COVID-19 scam complaints originated in Missouri, Garland said.
A total of 60% of the scams reported to the BBB used websites to lure victims, 17% used emails and 9% social media. The most common types of scams concerned the peddling of protective masks (39%), followed by schemes involving government stimulus payments, grants or loans (18%), and employment-related scams (9%).
New coronavirus scams
Three of the new COVID-19 pandemic-related scams being reported in the U.S. are:
• Attempts via phone calls or social media by impersonators of government employees to get people to pay a fee to receive their government economic stimulus checks.
• Impersonators of doctors or hospital staff who contact people claiming to have treated a relative or friend for COVID-19 and demanding payment.
• Downloading of malware on to cellphones and personal computers through so-called "virus-tracking apps" or fake news reports to obtain bank account numbers and other financial information.
