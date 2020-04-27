Fear, anger over stay-at-home orders part of grieving during pandemic

The pandemic has forced Americans to experience a variety of responses: disbelief and skepticism, followed by panic, fear and — in the last week or so — growing anger.
Thousands of protesters descended on the Wisconsin Capitol last week to protest a statewide lockdown extension through May 26. On Friday, Georgia will begin a limited reopening of certain businesses, from gyms to hair salons. On Saturday, three people were arrested during a stay-home order protest at a public beach in San Diego, California.
In a number of states, from Missouri to Michigan, protesters are demanding an easing or outright ending to coronavirus lockdowns. It’s a clash of the First Amendment right to peaceably assemble with federal and state stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 200,000 worldwide and more than 56,000 in the United States.
But Bill Cox, assistant director of pastoral care for Freeman Health System, notes the growing discontent among Americans is actually a form of grief — a grief resulting from the losses nearly every American has experienced in some form or fashion during the ongoing pandemic, whether it’s the loss of freedom, a job, income or a loved one.
“I think when we see the protests on television, it helps to understand that, whether we agree or disagree, it’s a part of grief,” Cox said Monday during a hospital briefing. “People are upset. And when they get upset at the people who are saying they can’t go to work … the governor or the president … well, where does that come from? Most people don’t decide they’re going to go out and invent some anger. It comes from their sense of loss and grief.
“I think it helps us to understand that we’re all grieving. I imagine that every single one of us has experienced struggles with denial (and) depression. We may not be in protesting marches, but I bet at some level we’ve all had some anger.”
Joplin-area residents have been experiencing a wide range and levels of grief for a while now, Cox said, much of it “anticipatory grief" — “in which we sort of fear or have anxiety of what (lies) ahead."
It’s healthy for people to label their growing fears and anger for what they truly are — grief experiences.
“The world has changed, whether we like it or not," he said. "Our work has changed; marriages have changed; even when people pass away, funerals are different. Family reunions, religious services are different. Athletic events — we grieve the loss (of it all).”
Lisa Brown, a Joplin resident, said her grief from the pandemic-caused changes in her life has manifested itself in her dreams. Monday night, she dreamed she'd been trapped on a passenger train with Death, a black-robed figure.
Another recurring dream," she said, "is that I’m in an elevator that keeps missing my floor, hurtles downward, throwing me to the floor, or jostles so much it throws me around. I think my anxiety is coming out in my dreams, though I don’t feel particularly anxious in my waking hours.
“I didn’t think I was suffering from cabin fever, but I just looked at an article that described symptoms. I am definitely more irritable and craving sweets like mad, among a few other things.”
Added Carl Junction resident Kimberly Grizzle: “Yes, definitely some cabin fever (here). Fortunately, I am outside the city and have land to walk around and enjoy springtime, but I miss eating out with friends and socializing, going to hairdresser, etc. I have kept busy going through old pictures, and I am keeping a journal of this time so my grandchildren will have it years from now.
“There are pros and cons to it,” said Joplin resident Joe Thomas about the stay-at-home order, “but all in all, I’m definitely feeling very ready for it to be behind me at this point.”
A sense of balance is key to overcoming pandemic-related grief, Cox said.
“On one hand, we might think, ‘We’re experiencing all of these losses, I can’t see my grandmother, or my grandmother can’t see me.' But at the same time, we can identify some things like, ‘You know, I have these normal things going on in my life. I can get up and go to work, or I don’t have the virus. I have some good things going on, so some balance helps.'
“We went through the Great Depression, World War I and World War II. As a nation, in those experiences, we were able to find hope,” Cox said. “If, as a nation, we have found hope in the past … then hope becomes a possibility for us in the future.”
