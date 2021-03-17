Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University reported only a handful of COVID-19 cases this week among students, faculty and staff.
For the second week in a row, PSU reported zero positive COVID-19 cases among students tested at the Bryant Student Health Center. For the week ending March 17, the health center administered 15 tests to symptomatic students, with zero positives. Currently, three students are in isolation, and none are in quarantine.
In the same time period, one faculty or staff member reported an infection. One is in isolation, and two are in quarantine.
Missouri Southern's COVID-19 dashboard reported one new student case and one new employee case during the week ending March 14. One person was in isolation in an off-campus location, and 13 people were in quarantine.
