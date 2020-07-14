Fifteen of 36 new cases announced today by the Lawrence County Health Department are in one Monett nursing home.
The county also announced a second death.
The 15 cases are linked to Lacoba Nursing Center in Monett, but there was no breakdown on how many were residents and how many were employees. All positive cases have been told to isolate at home from others and their close contacts told to quarantine for 14 days.
The county also reported today a total of 105 cases, including 63 active and 40 recovered.
