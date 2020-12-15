First caregivers vaccinated for COVID-19 in Joplin

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, recently approved to combat COVID-19, arrived Tuesday morning at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., Dr. Eden Esguerra, infectious disease specialist, volunteered to become the first Joplin resident and Mercy employee to receive the vaccine, with a needle poke to the upper left arm.
“I’m just so pumped with adrenaline right now,” the 65-year-old said Tuesday afternoon. “I feel so happy. This is an amazing day.”
She likened what she and five Mercy colleagues experienced on Tuesday to “D-Day,” referencing the Normandy landings in 1944 that led to the downfall of Nazi Germany.
“For us who have been in the front lines since this pandemic began, for us who have seen people suffer, seen people gasping for breath and die … this is the beginning of the last chapter of this pandemic,” she said.
Others who received vaccine doses immediately after Esguerra were, in order, Dr. William Craig, a cardiologist; Dr. Lydia Espinoza-Morales, a hospitalist; Judy Russell, a nurse practitioner; Donna Stokes, infection preventionist; and Kevin Manning, chief nursing officer.
As for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Esguerra said she’d felt no side effects from the dose. Physically, she felt only a slight pain from the puncture wound. On a scale of 1 to 10, she felt a 1, “which is a normal reaction to when you get a shot,” she said.
Should a fever or aches and pain appear over the next couple of days, she said she would simply “take a Tylenol, and that’s it.”
More vaccine doses will be administered to Mercy employees going forward, hospital officials said. In total, the hospital received 1,950 “double” vaccine doses — an initial dose and a booster dose to be given 28 days later — capable of vaccinating 975 individuals altogether. The shipment arrived about 10 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Joplin and was quickly moved into an ultracold freezer for storage. From there, pharmacy staff began thawing doses for immediate use in a designated refrigerator, according to a Mercy release.
This first wave of the Pfizer vaccine, which received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, has been earmarked for health care workers directly combating the coronavirus first, and secondly to those working in assisted living homes.
“This is a step we should all take to bring an end to this pandemic,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin, in a statement. “Still, we know it will take time for the vaccine to protect everyone, so please continue to mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently, and, if you haven’t already, get a flu shot.”
In Jasper and Newton counties combined, COVID-19 has sickened 13,821 and killed 223 since the beginning of the year. More than 307,000 people have died nationwide. Worldwide, the virus has killed 1.62 million people.
Esguerra, employed by Mercy for 26 years, said she volunteered for the vaccine simply because she’d “talked the talk” in favor of the vaccine for months now and decided it was time to “walk the walk.”
She said, “I’m so excited I can’t contain myself. I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep tonight.”
Plans are not in place yet for public vaccinations, Mercy officials said. When those supplies arrive, hospital staff will work with its health care partners, including local health departments, to inform the public and distribute the vaccine.
Freeman Health System officials said Tuesday they were “preparing for the vaccine” shipment deliveries and “eager to give them to our front-line workers.”
