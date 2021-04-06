A COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa in December has been documented for the first time in Missouri, the state Department of Health and Senior Services said Tuesday.
The B.1.351 variant was identified in a sample from an adult living in Jackson County, state officials said. The variant was determined through whole genome sequencing conducted through a commercial laboratory.
“We continue to encourage prevention measures to be in place as we identify more positive cases of these variants,” said Dr. Randall Williams, the state's health director. “We also continue to ask that individuals consider getting vaccinated when they are able. The vaccines that are currently available in the United States appear to be effective against these variant viruses.”
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 374 cases of the B.1.351 variant have been reported to the CDC in the U.S. as of Monday. At least 34 states have identified cases so far.
At this point, this variant is not known to cause more severe disease, and it is not clear whether it spreads more readily than other strains, the Missouri health department said. Although this strain can reduce the effectiveness of some vaccines, vaccines still provide strong protection against severe illness and death.
Another variant, B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, was first documented in Missouri in February. There have been 35 cases of this variant in the state since. Evidence from the UK indicates that this variant spreads much more quickly through the population and may rapidly increase the number of hospitalizations and deaths.
