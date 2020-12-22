After nearly half a century of providing meals on Christmas, Joplin’s First Community Church has, in the face of COVID-19, canceled its local tradition this year.
This year would have marked the church’s 46th annual Christmas Dinner for Others, an event in which church members serve hundreds of meals to the community. Pastor Russell Willoughby said it was a difficult decision to make, but with health experts warning against community gatherings, cancellation was the safest route. The illness has affected several members of the congregation, he added.
“We’re not having worship right now, and to do the meal, it would mean a lot of people working elbow to elbow in a steamy environment,” Willoughby said. “We’ve already had a couple people in our church who have passed away because of COVID-related illness. We’ve had quite a few who have been sick. Some have recovered quickly, but others have struggled.”
Willoughby said that if the church were to offer curbside pickup, delivery or dine-in meals, it would have added another layer of risk for its older, at-risk groups.
“The question was: Is it more important for us to be able to say it’s our 46th and have bragging rights, or do something to keep our community safe?” he said. “This was purely a community health decision.”
Although the dinners won’t be offered on Christmas Day, the church had another idea: By working with the area Meals on Wheels, Willoughby said an estimated 200 Christmas goody bags will be made by the church to give to program recipients.
“We kicked around a lot of ideas, but we still wanted to do something,” he said. “We sent out a flyer to all of the people getting Meals on Wheels and said we were putting together Christmas gift bags. We’re still getting calls, so I don’t know how much we’ll be delivering, but I imagine it to be a couple hundred.”
Meals still planned
Other organizations and nonprofits plan on having to-go Christmas meals and are looking for volunteers to help distribute the containers.
The Asbell Foundation will serve its annual Community Christmas Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St. The meals include turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls and dessert.
Krista and Jake Asbell have been making Christmas dinners for the community for six years.
“We just had to find a new way, so we’re just going to do to-go meals only,” Krista Asbell said. “We decided, especially during a pandemic, people probably need these now more than ever.”
The Asbells have launched a program this year to lend a hand to five single parents who may need help with a bill or Christmas presents for their children. The families were nominated by friends and family members.
“It’s something that’s been on our hearts to think about people who work so hard and never ask for help,” Krista Asbell said. “We’re really excited to be able to do this, to give them a break and let them know that we see them.”
The goal is to serve approximately 100 meals. Additional volunteers are needed to help hand out to-go containers. Anyone needing a meal or wanting to volunteer may call 417-649-1269.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army in Joplin will also be serving to-go meals and deliveries for the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day at the Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St. The dinner includes ham, green beans, corn, rolls and a dessert. There will be no dine-in options.
Lt. Marty Norris said the Salvation Army's to-go meal distribution on Thanksgiving Day was successful, serving nearly 500 people.
“We’re planning on that same number this time for Christmas,” he said. “We’re here to help.”
Norris said they’re still in need of delivery drivers, bell ringers and turkey donations. To volunteer, call 417-624-4528, ext. 108.
Carthage Crisis Center
Anyone in the greater Carthage area needing a meal can receive a delivery from 11 a.m. to noon Christmas Day, courtesy of the Carthage Crisis Center, 100 N. Main St. The meals will have ham, turkey, stuffing, cranberry dishes, green beans, sweet potatoes and dessert.
Director Jim Benton said they delivered 380 meals during Thanksgiving this year, the most deliveries to date. The center typically makes 250 deliveries.
“There are a lot of people who can’t get out because of COVID or they’re elderly, so we wanted to make sure they got their meal,” he said. “They were very pleased. We have a great team of volunteers, and we could use a few more who want to deliver.”
Delivery orders can be made until today. For details, call 417-358-3533.
Neosho
KNEO Radio 91.7 FM, area churches and businesses are hosting a free community Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Civic Center, 109 W. Main St. in Neosho.
This year, it will be carryout meals only. Home delivery is available for homebound individuals or those with physical disabilities. Requests will be taken until 5 p.m. today. Volunteers are needed to assist with meal preparation and packing. For more information, call 417-451-5636.
