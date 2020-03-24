The first case of COVID-19 in Newton County was reported Tuesday.
The individual, who is currently hospitalized, had exposure to the new coronavirus from a patient in another state, according to an announcement from the Newton County Health Department. The department is contacting people who were in contact with the Newton County patient, and those people are being self-quarantined. No other details about the patient were given in the announcement, published on the department's Facebook page.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.