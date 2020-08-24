When it comes to the first day of school, an age-old adage proved accurate: The more things change, the more things stay the same.
Sure, the global pandemic brought about a number of visible changes across all Joplin schools Monday morning — a nurse’s desk located outside for temperature checks, children and teachers sporting face masks, parents not being allowed inside school buildings to escort their young charges to their rooms due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Regardless, there were the traditional spilled tears outside, as well as numerous long hugs, murmured whispers of love, posed pictures with staged grins, and blown kisses from red-eyed parents and grandparents alike.
“I think everybody has reservations, you know?” said Kate DeTar of school reopening during a pandemic that has killed 177,000 in the United States. Her daughter, Millie, was entering third grade at Columbia Elementary School on Monday morning. “We’ve been seeing school closings ... so we all have our fingers crossed. We’re just taking it day by day.”
'As normal as possible'
Teachers and staff said that despite the pandemic, they are trying to instill a sense of normalcy in the first day of school.
“We’re trying to make it as normal as possible, but with some added rules and things that we need to put into place to make sure the kids stay safe,” said Libbie Burd, literary teacher at Columbia. “I think everybody is ready to get back into school. We’ve missed our kiddos, for sure.”
The last time the school hosted children full-time was Thursday, March 13 — right before spring break and around the time the nation shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s great to have them back and to just put some normalcy back into their lives," Principal Shally Lundien said. The parents know that “we’ll take care of their kids here,” she added.
“I trust the schools — I do,” said parent Mason Zuraw with a nod of his head. “I don’t think they would open the schools back up if they thought it was dangerous.”
Despite the traditional tears, the vast majority of students appeared happy and eager to be headed back to school, many of them skipping and running to the school entrance, carrying or dragging behind them their backpacks, giving Lundien and the other teachers big hugs or elbow bumps. Each student was greeted with an enthusiastic hello or encouraging message from school officials, including: “Hey, we missed you!” or “Wow, you’ve grown!” or “Hey, did you lose a tooth?”
“My daughter really, really wanted to go back to school, and I think if I had tried to make her stay home, I might not be standing here today,” parent Angelah Crumm said with a chuckle.
“They need the interaction,” said Susan Hoxsie of the pupils, just seconds after dropping off her grandson, Isaac, at the school’s entrance. Despite fears concerning COVID-19, she said she was pleased by what she’d seen from Columbia’s teachers and staff Monday morning, with the safety and health precautions they, and those throughout the Joplin School District, had implemented.
“Yeah, they have it together this year,” she said.
First day at JHS
Closer to central Joplin, hundreds of students were gathered Monday morning along the vast front lawn at Joplin High School, waiting for the go-ahead to enter the building. Students there will start their classes on a split schedule to ensure proper social distancing.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for kids to get back to school,” said Stephen Gilbreth, JHS principal, just minutes before the students around him at the front entrance were ushered inside the school building in orderly fashion. “Everybody is super excited to be back. Hopefully we can get things going and get past all of this and be back to some normalcy again."
For the most part, students were eager to get back into school following their extra-long summer break.
“Yes,” said sisters Hailey Gruver, a senior, and Kaitlin Gruver, a junior, when asked if they were happy to be back at school. Neither liked having the extra time off.
While Kaitlin said she was “iffy” about her concerns involving COVID-19 and the start of school, Hailey said she wasn’t too worried about it.
“I think as long as we do the right thing, we should be fine,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.