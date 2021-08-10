The first of five drawings for $10,000 through MO VIP, Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, will take place Friday. The deadline for entries for the first drawing is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 800 adults, and 100 adolescents will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.
Entries are divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents aged 12-17 who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time. Winners will all have their vaccination statuses verified.
Confirmed winners from the first drawing will be announced on Aug. 25.
Unless an entry was selected as a winner or was disqualified, individuals will be eligible for each of the remaining drawings. Re-entry into the program is unnecessary.
Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
