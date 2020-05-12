CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A variety of food trucks will help bring a splash of flavor Friday to the streets of Carl Junction.
The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is holding "Food Truck Friday-CJ Style" from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in between the fire station and Simpson Funeral Home on East Pennell Street. Social distancing and sanitizing guidelines will be followed.
Carl Junction’s Second Tuesday on Main event, which drew hundreds of people its first year, was canceled this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chamber wanted to do something for the community in its place. Five food trucks and Joyfield Flower will set up rain or shine.
“We’re possibly not going to be able to do Second Tuesday on Main in June, at this point, so we decided that we would have a few of the food trucks out,” said Ashley Butcher, chamber executive director. “That way, they can still come out, social distance themselves and be able to have fresh air.”
Butcher said it also is an opportunity to help support area vendors and businesses during the crisis. She said trucks have done well at the town's annual events, including the business expos and the Bluegrass Festival.
“We have Hershey’s coming with their new parlor truck, and we’re just trying to have somewhat of a sense of normalcy back in this crazy world we’re living in right now,” Butcher said.
The local businesses that are chamber members have been doing fairly well throughout the pandemic, according to Butcher, and have adapted to continue serving customers.
“I think the ones that are hurt the most are businesses like salons, which can’t do things like curbside haircuts,” Butcher said. But the stores, coffee shops, restaurants and boutiques are able to work around customers’ needs, whether through delivery or curbside service, she said.
Although it’s uncertain, the chamber hopes to present its annual Bluegrass Festival at its usual time of the end of September. The three-day event draws crowd sizes of 10,000 to 15,000 every year
