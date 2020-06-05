Four more COVID-19 cases in Joplin were confirmed on Friday.
Two of the cases involve contacts of a previously infected person, but the other two appear to have contracted the virus through local transmission, the health department announced in a statement. None of the cases involved recent travel.
One new patient resides on the Jasper County side of Joplin, and the other three live on the Newton County side of the city.
The city does not provide any other identifying information in order to protect the patients' right to privacy.
The Joplin Health Department staff is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of the people affect who might have been exposed. If exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will only become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.
Primary symptoms to be aware of include:
• 100.4 fever or higher: 90% will have fever.
• Dry cough: 70% will have a dry cough.
• Shortness of breath: for those who become more acutely ill.
Individuals experiencing these symptoms should contact their medical provider before traveling to their office. The public is reminded that a drive-thru test site, supported by eTrueNorth and Walmart, is also a possible testing site for people with these symptoms. Anyone seeking a test should go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened and, if approved, schedule a time to visit the drive-through testing site. The number for the screening call center is 800-635-8611.
Guidance on considerations for COVID-19, as well as recommendations on other health practices if going out for essential activities can be found at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov.
