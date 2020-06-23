Several opportunities for free COVID-19 testing will be available in the upcoming week.
Testing at these sites is available for free only to Missouri residents. Residents do not have to be showing symptoms or need a referral to be tested. An appointment will be required.
Testing is available:
• On Friday and Saturday, June 26-27, at McDonald County High School, 100 Mustang Drive in Anderson. No times were given for the testing window.
• From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26-27, at Rocketdyne Church of Christ, 1111 Rocketdyne Road in Neosho.
• From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29-30, in Carthage's Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison.
Register for an appointment at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the Missouri COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.