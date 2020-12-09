ANDERSON, Mo. — Free COVID-19 testing will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the First Baptist Church in Anderson.
This community-based testing opportunity is operated by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard in coordination with local public health agencies.
Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a self-administered nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at no cost.
Register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
