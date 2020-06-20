CARTHAGE, Mo. — Free COVID-19 testing is coming to the Joplin area.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the National Guard will host free COVID-19 testing from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 29, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Carthage Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison.
The testing is free to any Missouri resident of any age. Individuals are not required to be showing symptoms of the illness, nor is a referral required.
It will be conducted by appointment only, and appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register for an appointment at health.mo.gov/communitytest.
Registration is also open at that site for similar testing opportunities in Neosho and Anderson on June 26-27 and in Cassville on June 29.
For residents without internet access, or those who need help registering, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.