CARTHAGE, Mo. — The lines were formed Monday and Tuesday with military precision, and they stretched almost three blocks from Oak and McGregor streets almost to Chestnut Street.
Hundreds of people lined up in their cars in Carthage, the new center of this century’s greatest public health crisis, to have a thin swab shoved so far up their noses it made their eyes water.
I can say from personal experience that it didn’t hurt, but it was an uncomfortable experience.
I don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has exploded the American economy and killed 130,000 americans, but I had heard about the nasal swab test and wanted to know what it was like.
Other Carthage residents took the test for a variety of reasons.
Retired nurse Carol Cooper and her husband, retired Carthage fire Chief John Cooper, took the test to get the all-clear to go to Louisiana to help care for their son, who recently had a kidney transplant and is immunocompromised.
Carol Cooper said she signed up in advance for the testing and set her appointment for 1:15 p.m. Monday
I did the same. My appointment was for 1:45 p.m. Monday.
We both found out that the appointment time was almost irrelevant because the people organizing the community testing event took people on a first-come, first-served basis and were taking drive-up appointments.
Even so, the Missouri National Guard soldiers who ran the event had the lines moving with military order, and I didn’t really feel like I waited that long. I finally got my test an hour after my appointed time.
“I didn’t really pay any attention to how long we waited because it was moving pretty quickly,” Carol Cooper said. “I remember saying, 'Hey, that didn’t take very long.' But when we saw the line backed up to Walnut Street, we were like, 'Oh my gosh, this is going to take forever.' But we didn’t feel like it took very long at all.”
I got in line in my car at 1:35 p.m. between Sycamore and Chestnut streets, about a block farther from Memorial Hall from where the Coopers entered the line.
By 2:15 p.m., I was in one of the two lines of cars formed at the entrance to the parking lot and was snaking my way around the edge of the lot.
Soldiers kept us informed and answered our questions as best they could while we were waiting on the street. More soldiers signed us in and asked us for the registration numbers we received when we preregistered.
They took those numbers to a tent in the middle of the lot, then returned with a plastic bag containing the test kits and forms and placed those on our windshields.
Finally, at 2:40 p.m., I pulled into the inflatable tent where technicians in full personal protective equipment removed the kits and took out the swabs.
I had never seen a swab like that before. It was needle thin, with tiny hairs on a slightly enlarged end. It was nothing like the cotton swabs I use at home.
The technician warned that this could hurt a bit and he had to push the swab far into my nose.
Carol Cooper said she’s been tested before, but that test was a throat swab, and with her nursing experience, she didn’t feel like it was a good test for the coronavirus.
“So I was very pleased to see it was the nasal swab," she said. "They told us exactly what they were going to do. Mine, I don’t think she went back to my brain, but I felt very much more secure that this test is going to be right than I did with the throat swab.”
From my perspective, the test was uncomfortable but not painful. The technician first handed me a tissue and told me to blow my nose. He didn’t keep the tissue, but at that point, he asked which nostril I preferred. I didn’t have a preference, so he decided to use the left one, the one closest to him.
The swab went in, and yeah, it went deep. And he had to keep it in there for several seconds. It felt like a long time, but it probably wasn’t 10 seconds.
The sensation wasn’t painful, but there was a sort of sting. Not like a bee sting that’s painful but just intrusive.
I felt the immediate need to sneeze, then the sensation lingered for a long time after the test.
So why do this? I realize that this test is just a snapshot. Even if I test negative now, I could leave that event and meet someone who has it and suddenly I’m infected without knowing it.
I wanted to know what it was like, and now I know.
Tony Moehr, Jasper County Health Department director, said he needs the data from this community testing to get a better idea of the spread of the coronavirus in the community.
“Because you’re testing pretty much anyone in the community who wanted tested, you should get a better feel for how widespread the transmission is in the area,” Moehr said on Tuesday. “So far, oftentimes, people who are getting tested are those that are not feeling well or have had contact with someone who has tested positive. So that can make your numbers of positive tests look a little higher than just communitywide testing would show. The idea of it is to try and get an idea of just how widespread this is in the community: Is it something that’s just focused on a particular area, particular groups, or is this just rampant in the community?”
There’s no doubt the virus is spreading in Jasper County outside Joplin. In late May, the Jasper County Health Department reported 29 people since March who had tested positive for the virus and had been under isolation. Most had recovered and were no longer under isolation.
On July 1, that number in the same area was sitting at 636 people, again the total since March. Again, many had recovered. The number of people in isolation was 208, meaning 428 people had recovered from the virus.
Jasper County also reported its first death from the virus on June 24. On July 1, two people from Jasper County were hospitalized.
The coronavirus science, which is still new and evolving as scientists learn more about this novel virus every day, indicates it spreads easily through droplets of saliva and mucus we release as we talk and breathe.
The scientific consensus has evolved in the past two months to say that wearing masks will help reduce the number of droplets people release when they talk and breathe and can slow the spread of the virus.
Hopefully these community testing events will give people like Moehr and his workers the information they need to help them slow the spread of the virus so we can return to our normal lives sooner.
