In light of a surge in local and statewide COVID-19 case numbers, institutions including Freeman Health System and Missouri Southern State University are implementing new changes to help curb the spread of the virus.
Freeman has restricted its visitor policy, while Missouri Southern will shift almost all of its courses to an online model after Thanksgiving, the entities announced Wednesday.
In the past week alone, the Joplin metropolitan area of Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties has added nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths, an increase of 11.2% and 13.4%, respectively.
Across the state, Missouri on Wednesday reported its fourth day in the past week of more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, along with a record 2,157 patients hospitalized. The state now has reported 220,768 cases and 3,323 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hospital changes
At Freeman, only one visitor will be allowed per patient per day, and a screening process with a temperature check will take place at all major entrances. No children younger than 18 will be allowed into the hospital unless they require medical care. And visitors will be required to wear masks at all times when visiting a Freeman-operated facility.
The new rules are nearly identical to policies that were implemented at Freeman during the early stages of the pandemic, from March 19 through May 31. During that time, visiting hours were restricted to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with one visitor older than 18 allowed per patient per day and with no visitors allowed to see recovering COVID-19 patients.
“We feel like (the rule change) is important because right now, as everyone is aware, there’s a pretty big rise in COVID cases in our area,” said Paula Baker, Freeman's president and CEO. “We wanted to do everything we possibly can to protect our patients, our visitors and our caretakers."
There are a few exceptions to the new policy for areas including maternity, pediatrics, the neonatal intensive care unit, end-of-life cases and the emergency department, Baker said.
As of Wednesday, there were 41 COVID-19 patients at Freeman, with nine of them considered to be in serious condition, Baker said.
It's not the highest number Freeman has had; 51 COVID-19 patients were recorded during a short stretch of days in October. But communitywide COVID-19 numbers have reached high enough levels at the moment to “exercise prudence,” Baker said, “and do everything possible to maintain a safe environment.”
There were 47 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Mercy Hospital Joplin on Wednesday, a spokesman said.
Mercy’s visitor rules currently mandate no visitors for COVID-19 patients and up to two visitors for other patients. Those guidelines have remained in place since March 18 throughout Mercy hospital campuses in Joplin and Carthage as well as Columbus and Galena in Kansas. Those rules also apply at area Mercy clinics.
Mercy officials have been considering ways to “tighten up” their visitor policies to balance patient safety while satisfying patients' desire to visit with a loved one, spokesman Jordan Larimore said.
“I can’t say where they’ll land when all is said and done, but as cases surge, we expect to have to increase our visitor restrictions,” he said.
Change at MSSU
Citing the worsening pandemic and the need for caution, Missouri Southern has decided to move most of its courses online for the final two weeks of the semester, which includes the final exam period. Exceptions will be made for courses that cannot be taught remotely, such as in-person clinical and field-based experiences.
The change, which will be in effect following Thanksgiving, is supported by both the student senate and the faculty senate, President Dean Van Galen said.
"This decision will result in reduced activity on campus, particularly as residential students will be given the option to stay home after the break, thereby helping to prevent future spread of the virus," he said in a message to the campus that was posted Wednesday on the university's website.
The residence halls will remain open for those who wish to return to campus after Thanksgiving. Those who choose to leave university housing will receive a prorated refund or credits for the period beginning Nov. 30 through the end of the semester.
All previously announced health protocols will remain in effect at the university, including the mandatory use of face coverings and the required practice of social distancing, Van Galen said.
Details about the spring semester will be announced at a later date, although administrators hope to return to a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses.
Pittsburg (Kansas) State University has previously announced its intention to go virtual at the end of the semester. After commencement ceremonies on Nov. 20-21, face-to-face classes will be dismissed and will finish the semester online.
PSU students will have the opportunity for COVID-19 testing at the Bryant Student Health Center before leaving campus on Nov. 20, the university announced Wednesday. Tests will be conducted from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 18-19, or 72 hours before students leave.
“We’re offering these so that students traveling home to families will know their status ahead of time, in an attempt to help mitigate the spread,” said Taylor Panczer, COVID-19 case manager for PSU, in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.