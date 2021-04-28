Freeman Health System has launched drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations that will be offered every other week. The first clinic was held on Tuesday of this week; 35 people booked appointments and were vaccinated for COVID-19.
“We just started offering the drive-thru vaccinations, and it has gone very well,” said Jessica Liberty, Freeman infection prevention and control manager. “Our staff has become very efficient at the same site doing drive-thru COVID-19 testing. This new system allows residents to schedule an appointment in a similar way to scheduling a COVID-19 test.”
Those wanting a vaccination can call to 417-502-SHOT to register for the vaccine, or they can preregister online at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19. Preregistration will prompt a return call from a Freeman employee to schedule a vaccination appointment.
