Freeman Health System will hold a special vaccination clinic for area teachers from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Freeman Business Center, 3220 McClelland Blvd.
Missouri's next tier of vaccine eligibility opens Monday. This tier, 3 of Phase 1B, includes teachers and workers in child care, government and other critical infrastructure jobs.
Freeman staff have reached out to area school districts, and 150 people have already preregistered to get a vaccine. As of Friday afternoon, there were another 150 slots still available.
Teachers and others who are eligible can call 417-502-SHOT (7468) to register for the vaccine, or they can preregister online at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19.
