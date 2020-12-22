Fifteen minutes before the highly anticipated vaccinations were scheduled to begin Tuesday, a line of doctors, nurses and others dealing directly with COVID-19 patients stood patiently waiting.
The first Freeman Health System employee to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine — approved by the Food and Drug Administration just four days ago — was Dr. David Baker. The needle dose was applied to the general trauma surgeon’s upper right arm.
“Feels great,” Baker said moments later. “It wasn’t bad at all. I honestly didn’t even feel it. … I had my flu shot earlier this year, and that was much more painful than this vaccination shot."
Baker had no doubts in his mind about the vaccine or any potential side effects when he found himself at the head of the line. He said getting the shot was starting the process of reaching immunity.
“I think absolutely this does give you a big peace of mind knowing that hopefully this will reduce the risk immensely,” he said.
After the physician received his vaccination, the floodgates opened. Freeman nurses at four stations were busy administrating shots to available right or left arms, one after another.
“We are just so happy to see this,” said one of the four nurses, Tracy Noland. “We’re happy, happy, happy.”
Earlier in the day, Freeman Health System received its first shipment of 300 vaccines, which have a six-month shelf life when stored in a regular freezer or up to 30 days if stored in a refrigerator. Vaccine priority was given to those facing the highest risks from the novel coronavirus or most directly dealing with the public, Freeman officials said.
While more than 50 of the 300 shots were applied within the first 30 minutes, Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker said the hospital has been assured it would receive the 300 booster shots needed 28 days from now, “plus additional shipments.” While the Pfizer drug allows for 21 days between the two shots, Moderna's span is nearly a month.
Both vaccines use messenger RNA technology to teach cells how to make a protein — or even a piece of a protein — that triggers an immune response inside the body. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects people from getting infected by the virus, according to a release. The Moderna vaccine has a 94.5% efficacy rate.
There was an important reason why Dr. Robert McNab, director of the hospital’s COVID-19 unit, took time out from his busy schedule to get his vaccination.
“It’s important that people see that the health care providers have faith in the (vaccination) process and have faith in the vaccine,” he said, pausing to gesture at the people around him who were waiting for their shots, receiving their shots or resting for 15 minutes before heading back to their duties.
He said that based on his encounters with the 2009 swine flu epidemic, which “was bad for roughly three or four months,” he had expected COVID-19 to be similar. It wasn’t.
“I had no idea going into this how long we would be (fighting) this," he said. "I would say the past 10 months, it’s been the same day, every day. So (today) feels like the beginning of the end … like the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Paula Baker called it a “ray of hope … hope for all of us that we can see this coming to an end for all of us.
“I think this is what we’ve all been waiting for,” she continued. “I think it’s significant that it came Christmas week. It’s quite a gift, isn’t it?”
In Monett
The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to front-line staff beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday at Cox Monett. Cheryl Webb, an RN, was the first chosen to receive the vaccine. Applause sounded as the first dose was administered, according to a Cox release.
“Back in March I had the opportunity to go to New York to help fight the pandemic on the front lines,” Webb said in the release. “God was pulling at my heart to help, so I knew this was what I had to do.” The chance to take the vaccine "meant the world to me," she said. "I want life to get back to normal and this was my chance to fight back at the virus that has taken so much from so many people."
Cox Monett received 100 doses of Moderna’s vaccine with more arriving next week. In total, five vaccine clinics will be held for employees over a two-week period.
