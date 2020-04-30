Freeman Health System has returned to doing some elective surgeries and is near to returning to full speed, according to Freeman orthopedic surgeon Dr. Derek Miller.
“It’s nice that Freeman hasn’t let the virus paralyze the hospital,” Miller said Tuesday in a Freeman daily news conference. “There are still patients that have medical problems that need to be taken care of despite everything that’s going on, and we’re still here to do that responsibly.”
Miller added that the Joplin area is fortunate to have had a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases compared with most of the bigger cities around the nation. Paula Baker, president and CEO at Freeman, noted on Wednesday that the hospital had not had a positive case in 19 days.
“Because of this, we are very near full speed ahead in returning to the elective surgeries,” Miller said Thursday. “And we’re quite confident that, if need be, we’ll be able to pull back and close things down if there were to be a second wave.”
In the midst of the pandemic, Miller said, several patients have elected to postpone their surgeries till later in the summer or the fall. A small number of them have been patients in the high-risk category who have opted to wait for a safer time.
“Those are the decision that we make together — the doctors and the patients themselves,” he said.
The common question asked by patients who are seeking care is whether it’s currently safe to be in a hospital, Miller said.
“I could tell them … so far, we’re (20) days free of COVID-19,” Miller said. “We have not had a patient, a family member or a staff member acquire it in the hospital. We’re very proud of that, and we’ll remain cautiously optimistic that that will continue.
“There are fewer patients in the office still seeking care, and I think a lot of that is related to what they’re seeing on TV in the big cities," he said. "But it’s simply not like that here in Joplin at this time.”
As for a potential influx of patients seeking care once elective surgeries have returned fully, Miller said Freeman is prepared to “accommodate people the best we can.”
“We think that there will be some people who will still elect to wait a little further, and that’s a decision to make with their doctor and with their surgeon. That may be the right thing for some people. … If you know for sure you’re high-risk, then you should stay in.”
Mercy plans
Asked if it too was proceeding with elective surgeries, Mercy Hospital Joplin officials issued the following statement Thursday night:
“With stay-at-home orders issued by the city of Joplin and state of Missouri expiring May 4 and the apparent effectiveness of our community’s response to COVID-19 in limiting the virus’s presence here, Mercy this past week resumed performing essential surgeries and procedures it had previously deferred out of an abundance of caution and next week will begin those that are non-emergent but medically necessary.
"We have established three specific criteria that must be met for these procedures to be performed: The community must have seen 14 days of sustained decrease of COVID-19 hospitalization prevalence, and Mercy must have adequate PPE supplies for patients and co-workers, as well as COVID-19 testing capacity sufficient enough that Mercy is able to test patients within 48 hours prior to their procedures in order to ensure the safety of our patients and co-workers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.