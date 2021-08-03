Area residents are invited to register for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Freeman Health System.
The Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is a viral vector vaccine that requires a single shot. It is recommended for people 18 and older. The Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization includes a new warning for rare clotting events among women ages 18-49.
Those wanting a one-dose J&J vaccination on Wednesday can call 417-502-7468 or go online to freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19 to register.
Two-dose vaccinations using either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine are still available and can be scheduled online as well.
