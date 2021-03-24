Residents can pre-register for a vaccine clinic scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Freeman Health System. That date marks the opening of eligibility for all Missouri adults 18 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Appointments can be made in advance.
Freeman also will give 1,400 first doses this week with a clinic on Thursday. Appointment times are still available for the Thursday clinic.
Those wanting a vaccination can call 417-502-SHOT to register for the vaccine or pre-register online at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19. Pre-registration will prompt a return call from a Freeman employee to schedule a vaccination appointment.
