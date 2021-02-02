A need to communicate with front-line medical workers combined with a mission to investigate coronavirus vaccine shortages brought U.S. Rep. Billy Long to Joplin on Tuesday. His visit to Freeman Health System was part of a two-day tour of several hospitals and clinics across the 7th District that he represents.
"We were sold a bill of goods in Congress, where we were told that we would have the vaccine manufactured, so we want them to make it," Long said. "It's imperative that we find out why this vaccine shortage exists."
Vaccine shortages have not been a Missouri-only problem. A number of states reported in January that they ran out of COVID-19 vaccines.
But Missouri was featured prominently as an example. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported that only 4% of Missourians had received a first dose, ranking 50th in the nation. The CDC this week reported an increase to 5.7% for Missouri.
The last-place ranking was likely not because of people refusing the vaccine.
Two clinics run by the city of Joplin have filled up with appointments minutes after their announcements. Long said his phone has been blowing up with calls about why people can't receive a vaccine. People even bug him about it during breakfasts at restaurants in his hometown of Springfield, he said.
The Republican said he was encouraged by Monday's announcement that Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin and others in his district would be receiving increased doses from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Talking with the front line
Long's visit also included a session speaking with some of the workers who deal directly with COVID-19 patients. They detailed the things they endure while at work and prepared the lawmaker for what the aftermath of the disease would look like.
Jeanee Kennedy, vice president of nursing services, emphasized to Long that both medical professionals and patients will need mental health care as they deal with the disease's effects. She told Long about how entire families have been affected by COVID-19, including how the isolation required to prevent the spread of the disease can separate families. She also talked about patients who died of the disease having never known of their infection.
"It meant a great deal to have our concerns heard about the things that continue to be a struggle for nurses and all other health workers," Kennedy said. "We were able to speak our minds and let him know how he can assist us."
Long said some of the stories he heard were among the most heart-wrenching he has heard as a lawmaker.
Others in the room talked about how the issue of COVID-19 has become politicized.
The most pressing need came back to vaccinations, however. CEO Paula Baker said that anything the federal government can do to secure vaccine shipments would be helpful.
"If we know consistently that we'll get them, and about how many we will receive, we can plan to get as many people as possible vaccinated," Baker said. "Obviously that's the goal, to get needles in the arms of as many as possible, as quickly as possible."
Long said he was encouraged by promises from President Joe Biden's administration, which has made a goal of distributing 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his presidency.
"That's an achievable goal," Long said. "When he tells people three weeks out how much vaccine people are going to have, that has been sorely lacking. ... (Health care workers) will think they have died and gone to heaven if we can tell them how much they will have and then give it to them."
Next COVID-19 bill
Also awaiting Long, upon his return to the Capitol, is a continuing debate about the next round of COVID-19 aid. So far, Republicans are far apart from Democrats and the White House.
Biden on Monday spoke to 10 Republican senators about their proposal but said that $618 billion plan was too small. Biden has pushed for a $1.9 trillion plan — he met with Democratic senators on Tuesday to urge fast action on the plan, which he said would help stem the pandemic and avert an economic crisis.
While Biden's plan calls for business aid, school reopenings, payments to states, a lifting of the minimum wage and direct $1,400 payments to people, Republicans have focused on the health care crisis and a smaller $1,000 payment. The two sides agree on expanded testing, vaccine distribution, protective gear and funding for rural hospitals.
Long said his time speaking with people on the medical front lines has encouraged him to push for more hospital funding, especially for vaccinations and testing.
"The funding battle for hospitals is ongoing," Long said. "Unfortunately, D.C. has looked at the health care industry as a place to pick apart, through less reimbursements for Medicare. When you cut, cut, cut, you get down to the bones pretty soon."
