PITTSBURG, Kan. — Even though the Boston Marathon was postponed because of COVID-19, it wasn’t enough to slow down avid runner Caroline Capehart, a fifth grade teacher at Frank Layden Elementary in Frontenac, who decided to run 26.2 miles around her students’ neighborhoods this week.
Had the race not been postponed from last Monday, it would’ve been Capehart’s fourth time participating in the Boston Marathon. Capehart said she was supposed to run a 5K in Boston last Saturday and then the marathon on Monday.
Instead, the fifth grade teacher decided to exemplify what she teaches her students — make the best out of what you have. She reached out to her students’ families to make sure their addresses were current and coordinated a marathon where she could pass by their houses to show that she was thinking of them.
“I talk about running all of the time in my classes and tell them why they need to work hard and put forth an effort,” said Capehart. “I hadn’t seen them in forever. This was the best way to socially distance and be able to literally see them and having them see me do something that I preach about.”
The saying “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” was exactly what Capehart did. Her run around Southeast Kansas was called “the lemonade marathon,” which aimed to encourage her students to stay positive and achieve their goals in a time of adversity.
“I want my students to push themselves if it’s important to them and find a way to make it happen, whatever it is in life,” said Capehart.
Many of her students waited in their driveways for Capehart to pass by. She strung her 2017, 2018 and 2019 Boston Marathon medals around her hydration backpack. Students held up motivational signs and cheered her on from a distance. Some played music. Others held balloons. There was no lack of tears.
“It was amazing,” she said. “Every spot, I would get to their house, and it would be like, ‘I miss you. I love you.’ And then I would tear up and start towards the next house and all I would do is think about that kid. Each time I moved to another section, I marked it off so I would know whose house was coming up next.”
Two of her fans were second grader Noah Davis, 8, and his mother, Lori Davis-Simpson. They waited outside their home an hour early just to be prepared when Capehart came rushing around the corner.
“We had music going, and Noah was over here holding a sign,” said Davis-Simpson. “We played the song ‘Girl On Fire’ by Alicia Keys. She came right around 12:30 p.m. Monday.”
Capehart even started a running program a few years ago at Frank Layden Elementary School in Frontenac called “Raider Runners” to encourage children to stay active and healthy. The students who participate aim to run a full 26.2 miles over the course of the year.
Noah has been with the program since it was established in 2017, which involves up to 250 students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade share a love for running. Davis-Simpson said when Noah wasn’t running with Capehart, he would be doing different exercises with her such as pushups, which has increased his confidence level.
When Capehart ran by their house, Noah couldn’t help but shout with joy, and then they got in the car and followed her nearby. Noah said it was an awesome experience getting to see his mentor after several weeks. Capehart said they definitely helped push her along.
“She’s like our own little small-town celebrity,” said Davis-Simpson. “When she told us that she was going to do her marathon distance around her students, I thought it was the sweetest idea. I know a lot of the kids appreciated it.”
Dave Barnes, of Pittsburg, said seeing Capehart run by was motivational for his daughter, Gabby. When Capehart came zooming around the corner, Gabby’s heart was racing because she was so excited.
“It put a huge smile on her face,” said Dave Barnes. “She was on the phone for the rest of the afternoon telling people about it. It was very inspiring for the kids.”
Amanda Boyce, of Frontenac, has an 11-year-old daughter, Claire, who’s in Capehart’s class and running program. Boyce said her "lemonade marathon" made her emotional because she knows how much the Boston Marathon means to her. Claire and her older sister, Caitlyn, 13, were supposed to be staying at their grandparents' house on Monday, and Capehart adjusted her route to run by them.
“When she decided to do the race this way, it made me feel really proud to know her,” said Boyce. “Claire was super excited, and we made signs. The fact she adjusted her route made me feel like she thought my daughter was super special. I think she’s probably made all of her kids feel that way, one time or another.”
The two sisters, who have been involved in the Running Raiders program, watched the clock to make sure they didn’t miss Capehart’s journey. They waited outside on the tail gate of a truck where they had a picnic. The girls chatted about the marathon for the rest of the day and the following day.
“It made them feel very special to know that they were included,” said Boyce. “It helped lift their spirits too. They also know that they can do anything they put their mind to, and that’s something Mrs. Capehart has shown them that even if things don’t go your way, you can still go after what you want.”
Capehart noted how the overwhelming support from her students helped motivate her to keep going, even when it got difficult to do so. Even though the Boston Marathon has a very special place in her heart, she said it was even more meaningful to incorporate her community and students in the race.
“My cousin, Dr. Jill Saia Pile, got the fire department, police department and the entire community out,” said Capehart. “I was hoping some of my students would step outside as I was running by, and that was my only expectation. The whole community was lined down McKay Street in Frontenac. She blew up balloons, passed them out and it was so cool because they were all spread out in such a way that it lined the whole street. It was amazing.”
Boston Marathon
In order to qualify to run in the Boston Marathon, athletes must meet time standards that correspond to age and gender. Having started in 1897, the Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon. It's usually held on Patriot's Day in April, but because of the pandemic, the race this year has been moved to Sept. 14.
