GALENA, Kan. — For the first time in its history, Galena Days has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The annual celebration highlights the city’s birthday; Galena will turn 143 this year. The festival normally is held on the first weekend of June to highlight the founding of the state's oldest mining town, which was established in 1877.
The Galena Fire Department said that if a ticket or vendor booth has already been purchased, a refund will be issued.
Details: 620-783-5134.
