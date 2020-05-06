Gardening has always been a popular pastime, but area residents stuck at home with more time on their hands are gardening with gusto during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dina Dove, of Joplin, would normally be on the road this time of year in her job as a facilities auditor, but her contracts have been suspended for the time being, so she’s getting out and making her environment more beautiful.
“Here’s what’s different for me this year: I have time,” Dove said Tuesday as she visited the Ozark Nursery on North Main Street Road in Airport Drive. “Because I have time, it’s such a joy to be out there working in the dirt, being able to pull my weeds. Normally it’s like, ‘Hurry up and get this done,’ but this year I’m able to just have the joy of being in the garden. It’s different than when I’m just trying to get the work done.”
Dove said she’s planting perennial flowers in flower boxes and in the ground around her home.
“I’m doing a garden for even the time when I’m not going to be at home, next year for instance, because I’m out working again,” Dove said. “They’ll just all come up and be happy. I’m planting things that are natural in our environment. That way I don’t have to make them grow. They want to grow in my garden.”
Growing demand
Gayl Navarro, owner of the Ozark Nursery, said April and May are normally busy times for her business, but 2020 is definitely busier than most.
“Everyone is gardening, it seems,” Navarro said. “We’ve gone through more topsoil and compost than we can provide, and we have sold out of vegetable seeds down to practically nothing.”
Navarro said stories about food shortages in the grocery stores and the search for things to keep children busy after the schools closed early has caused a spike in interest in gardening.
“Everyone has decided to put in a garden since they’ve been seeing the news broadcasts,” she said. “They’ve been to the grocery stores and know some food shelves are empty. Also, everyone is home, including the kids, and gardening is a great family project. It’s educational and fun.”
Supply challenges
Navarro said the spike in interest is good for her business as long as she can continue to meet her customers’ demands. But keeping in stock the seeds and supplies people need to garden has been a challenge for the past few weeks.
“The pandemic has been good for business because we’ve seen an uptick in business,” Navarro said. “It’s also been bad because I can’t get the items I need from my suppliers. I have the demand, but I have no supplies and I have to tell people I’m out of so many things.”
Navarro said her suppliers tell her they’re facing a number of challenges on their end.
“There have been workforce cutbacks at the growers,” she said. “They can’t find truck drivers to bring in the stuff when they have it. We’re all doing the best we can, and all our customers have been very patient. That’s the kind of people who garden, the cool kids.”
Gardening resources
Jasper County’s University of Missouri Extension office is a resource the public can use to help in all phases of gardening.
The master gardener program is part of the office and provides in-depth training to volunteers, who then apply what they’ve learned to help their communities in a variety of ways.
Locally, the Ozark Gateway Master Gardeners group works through the extension office on a variety of educational programs and community projects.
Robert Balek, field specialist in horticulture with the office, said the master gardeners will host the 2020 annual plant sale at Crosslines Ministries, 320 School Ave. in Joplin instead of its normal location at the Powers Museum in Carthage because of some maintenance work there.
The sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
Balek said the sale will look different from past years because of the virus and rules requiring distancing. He said the tables will be set farther apart and that prices for the plants will be clearly labeled.
“We will have master gardeners there to answer questions, but those master gardeners will be behind tables or other kinds of barriers to provide the social distancing,” Balek said. “All our master gardeners will be wearing masks and gloves. When people check out, they’ll pay with a check or cash where no change has to be given to reduce that kind of contact as well.”
Balek said he can tell more people are taking an interest in gardening because of increased traffic at a Facebook page he manages called “Ask a Missouri Master Gardener.”
“It’s open to the public so they can ask questions just as they would if they called the office,” Balek said. “On April 8, we had 1,322 members. As of May 5, we have 1,690 members, so we’re up 328 members. That’s a huge increase for us.”
Balek said the pandemic has hurt the extension office’s ability to provide some services.
“The office is staffed, but it’s locked, so it’s not open to the public to come in,” he said. “The secretary goes in and takes phone calls and manages the office as they normally do, just without the staff that would normally be present. Normally people drop off soil samples at the office for soil testing, so we’ve had to make special arrangements for those and show people how to send those to Columbia themselves.
“The one thing that’s really hurting us is when people bring in plant samples to check for diseases and that sort of thing. Those are at the office, but I haven’t had any of those come in. I think people are learning to do things like use email more and take photographs and send them.”
Information
Anyone who has questions for Jasper County extension agents or about the plant sale can still call the office at 417-358-2158 during business hours and the person who answers will provide an email address to get additional information. People can also go to the Jasper County extension office’s website at https://extension2.missouri.edu/counties/jasper, or search Facebook for “Ask a Missouri Master Gardener.”
