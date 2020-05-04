DIAMOND, Mo. — Following guidance from federal, state and local public health authorities, George Washington Carver National Monument will continue to operate with reduced access to its indoors areas.
The Carver Trail is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, while the picnic area and public restrooms are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The visitors center and park store remain closed to the public at this time.
A return to full operations will continue to be phased in gradually, and services may be limited until then, park staff said.
Details: nps.gov/gwca.
