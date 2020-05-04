The international fundraiser known as Giving Tuesday is expanding beyond its usual post-Thanksgiving push to encourage a day of charitable giving this week as the COVID-19 crisis intensifies for nonprofits and their clients.
Giving Tuesday Now is a new global day of giving and unity that takes place this week — in addition to the regularly scheduled Giving Tuesday date on Dec. 1 — as an emergency response to the unprecedented need.
The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas is one organization that’s promoting Giving Tuesday Now, intending to raise funds for individuals and families in the community affected by the pandemic.
"The needs arising from this pandemic are unprecedented,” said Duane Dreiling, executive director of the organization. “Many of our friends and neighbors in the community are dealing with job loss, struggling to feed their families or pay bills. So this is a national movement that we wanted to promote in response to COVID-19.”
Back in March, the United Way established a special fund called the COVID-19 Response Campaign to assist member agencies and nonprofits that are experiencing higher volumes of requests due to the pandemic. All funds raised from Giving Tuesday Now, as well as all funds raised through the end of May, will go into that special fund.
“Primarily, what we’re going to be looking at with these funds are agencies that provide assistance with food and security,” Dreiling said.
Dreiling added that the funds will also go to agencies like Regional Health and Welfare Association and Southeast Kansas Services at Catholic Charities in the case that utilities return to giving shutoff notices. The United Way is also looking at the needs of agencies that provide services for domestic violence and substance abuse programs.
“There’s a variety of different services we’ll use these funds for,” he said.
Those who want to participate in Giving Tuesday Now and give to the local COVID-19 Response Campaign can visit the United Way website at www.unitedwaymokan.org and click on the "Donate" tab on the right side of the page.
“This is a very fluid situation, and we don’t know how long this is going to continue, so we’ll leave that donation link up through May and then reevaluate it at that time,” Dreiling said.
A text-to-give option is available by texting 2020COVID to 41444. Donors can also send a check, with "COVID-19 Response Campaign" in the memo line, to United Way at 3510 E. Third St. in Joplin or 117 W. Fourth St. in Pittsburg.
“During the last few months, we have seen tremendous generosity on display as people respond to help their friends and neighbors,” Dreiling said. “However, many of our nonprofit agency partners continue to see unparalleled demand for services. This fund will help make sure these organizations can continue providing basic needs for people in our community who need them now more than ever."
