Dear readers,
Next year, The Joplin Globe will celebrate its 125th anniversary. Throughout our proud history, the Globe’s mission has been to serve the community with accurate and timely local journalism, which we remain focused on today.
During times of crisis, such as we are in now with the COVID-19 health emergency, readers turn to reliable and trusted sources, and the Globe’s total audience is at a record high as an essential public service.
However, the sudden and drastic impact of the virus has created new challenges for a newspaper industry already under duress. The majority of our revenue comes from advertising by local businesses, which are also suffering — many of them closed altogether — at this difficult time. As a result, we must make necessary adjustments of our resources to preserve our sustainability in the short term and for generations to come.
Starting Saturday, the Globe will halt production of the print paper on Mondays and Saturdays. Instead, we will replace those days with expanded electronic versions of our E-papers, which is part of your newspaper subscription. (More details about the E-paper below.)
After employees, our greatest expense is producing and delivering the print newspaper. By saving this cost two days a week, the Globe will be able to maintain our award-winning news staff and continue robust local coverage during this critical time. And we will continue to engage our audience with online local news content seven days a week.
Over the past decade, more and more consumers are reading local journalism online, both locally and industrywide. The revenue crisis facing local newspapers now has accelerated that shift.
Our online site — joplinglobe.com — updates content 24/7 when news happens, and features additional content such as videos, photo galleries and extra stories that don’t fit into the printed product. It comes free with all newspaper subscriptions.
Joplinglobe.com also features a replica edition of the printed product called the E-paper. It’s the same format and pages as the print paper. The Globe news staff will continue to produce the E-paper on Mondays and Saturdays, except that now, with space no longer an obstacle, those online papers will actually be bigger with more pages and more news than what would have been in print. Subscribers get an email in their inbox letting them know the E-paper is finished and ready to read.
The electronic version is accessed on our website — joplinglobe.com — by clicking on the “E-Paper” item at the left top of the web page. It has several advantages for customers:
• It’s an exact replica of the print newspaper: same format, same pages, but now bigger on Mondays and Saturdays.
• It’s available wherever you go, whenever you want, on a computer, tablet or phone.
• Comes earlier than the print paper, usually between 4 and 5 a.m. in your inbox.
• You can enlarge the type as big as you want for easier reading.
• Stories and photos can be easily shared or emailed.
• Comics, puzzles, coupons, even pages can be printed out.
• The E-paper is never late. And it is never wet.
If you are a print subscriber who has not activated your digital account, please call us for assistance at 417-782-2626. Or you can directly activate your account at joplinglobe.com/subscriptions.
This is a remarkable community, but it is a stressful time for all of us. We remain dedicated and committed to serving our customers with fact-based reporting and important information about the coronavirus and other news and events from around the Joplin area through both print and digital platforms. We thank our loyal subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. We need that now more than ever.
If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our local journalism. Call us at 417-782-2626 and a customer service representative will set you up with a print/digital or digital-only subscription.
If you have questions or comments about our changes, please email me at publisher@joplinglobe.com or call us at 417-782-2626, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Stay safe, stay strong, and stay informed.
Dale Brendel is publisher of The Joplin Globe.
