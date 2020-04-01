JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Citing a $500 million budget shortfall because of the economic impact of COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson announced today incoming budget cuts of about $180 million for the current fiscal year.
"When we began this fiscal year, we anticipated economic growth ... COVID-19 has had serious impacts on our anticipated economic growth, and now we are experiencing significant revenue declines," Parson said during a daily briefing Wednesday. "Some of them could be larger than those experienced during the Great Recession. While we still don't know the full impact of COVID-19, we do know that we have to act now."
Called "restrictions" by the governor, the cuts will affect colleges and universities in Missouri, as well as the state's departments for transportation, natural resources and economic development. Parson said some of the cuts could be restored, depending on whether federal money is available — he said the state may be able to use up to $315 million to help with the shortfall.
Officials with both Missouri Southern State University and Crowder College said the cuts do not come as a surprise. Crowder College President Glenn Coltharp said the cuts represent the loss of about $430,000 for the two-year college based in Neosho.
The school has been working on such an eventuality for about a month, Coltharp said, and is able to handle the loss without layoffs or other major cuts. But if budgeting shortfalls extend into the next fiscal year, the college would face major problems, he said.
"This could be the tip of the iceberg that we'll have to deal with," Coltharp said. "If this year is the only challenge, we are fine."
In a statement sent to the Globe, MSSU President Alan Marble said the university knows the state budget is "under stress."
"Under the circumstances, the governor had little choice," Marble said in the statement. "We hope that funding is restored soon."
