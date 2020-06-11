The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the Joplin area continued to rise Thursday, even as Missouri's governor announced plans to fully reopen the state next week.
The Jasper County Health Department has reported 44 new COVID-19 cases since June 5, officials said. As of that day, the department reported 30 confirmed cases; that number had increased to 74 cases as of late Thursday afternoon, health officials said.
All 44 current cases are in isolation, and an additional 309 people have been placed under quarantine, with 199 people actively being monitored by the health department, officials said.
Officials said the majority of the new cases appear to be clustered around the Carthage area, "but we do continue to see cases in other areas of the county as well."
Likewise, cases in the Joplin city limits have nearly doubled in the past week. On June 5, the Joplin Health Department stood at 15 cases before officials there announced several batches of new cases that day and throughout this week, bringing the total up to 29 as of Thursday afternoon.
Local health officials have theorized that the increase in COVID-19 cases could be attributed to an increase in testing availability as well as a relaxation of safety precautions being taken by residents. They urged residents to practice social distancing, stay home when ill and wear a mask when they leave home.
Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson has announced that the state will enter the second phase of his recovery plan on Tuesday. This phase will lift all statewide restrictions, although local officials still will be able to impose rules, regulations and ordinances of their own.
Parson said his decision to move forward with reopening Missouri depended on expanding testing capacity and volume around the state, expanding reserves of personal protective equipment, monitoring health care system capacity and improving the ability to predict potential outbreaks. Missouri has "more than met" those goals, he said.
"We have learned and accomplished so much since March," when Missouri's first case was reported, Parson said in a statement. "Knowing what we know now, we are much better prepared to deal with COVID-19 going forward, and we are fully confident that Missouri is ready to take the next step."
Parson also has extended the state of emergency in Missouri through Dec. 30 in order to qualify for funds under the federal coronavirus aid bill. He urged residents to continue social distancing measures to help protect against the virus.
