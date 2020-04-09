Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered all public and charter schools to remain closed through the rest of the academic year.
Exceptions to the closure are nutrition services and child care, as previously outlined as exemptions in prior executive orders, he said.
The order is being made in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and several school superintendents from across the state, Parson said in a statement on Facebook.
Schools should continue remote learning for their students until the end date previously set on their academic calendars, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.