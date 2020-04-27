Gov. Mike Parson on Monday discussed the initial phase of a state plan to lift a stay-at-home order made in response to the spread of COVID-19. The phase begins May 4 and will last through May 31.
It restarts social activities, reopens church services and allow businesses to resume if measures are taken to protect workers and customers. There are additional restrictions that will include occupancy limits on retailers.
"All of Missouri’s businesses, employers, and employees are vital to our state’s economy and well-being," the governor said. "Opening these businesses is going to look very different for awhile, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward."
To loosen the restrictions that were imposed in the statewide stay-at-home order issued April 3, the recovery plan is structured to protect those most at-risk of exposure to COVID-19 by expanding testing for the virus statewide and quickly responding to hot spots.
This is a developing report and will be updated.
