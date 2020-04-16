Ozark Center, the behavioral health services arm of Freeman Health System, has received a $150,000 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health to purchase telehealth licensing and personal protective equipment for its employees.
Center officials said both purchases will better serve employees and patients.
"We're seeing a marked increase in telehealth counseling sessions," said Vicky Mieseler, chief administrative officer. "In fact, it is so effective we have seen a 50% drop in no-shows to appointments. Telehealth therapy is likely to become part of the new normal even after the COVID-19 crisis."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.