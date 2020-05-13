Several agencies in Southeast Kansas are among the recipients of grants from the Kansas Health Foundation for COVID-19-related services.
A total of 91 grants totaling more than $2 million were awarded to nonprofit, faith-based and government organizations through the foundation's 2020 Impact and Capacity Grants Initiative.
Local agencies receiving funds are:
• American Red Cross of South Central and Southeast Kansas, in the amount of $25,000.
• Crawford County Mental Health Center, in the amount of $25,000.
• Crawford County Health Department, in the amount of $25,000.
• Spring River Mental Health and Wellness in Riverton, in the amount of $25,000.
• St. Patrick Catholic School in Chanute, in the amount of $16,800.
To date, the foundation has authorized more than $16.3 million to support emergency COVID-19 response and recovery efforts across Kansas.
