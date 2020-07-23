PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg has received funding through the federal Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus program to help local businesses and meal programs affected by the pandemic.
To be eligible for a grant, entities must be a for-profit business and must retain jobs for low- to moderate-income people. The grants can be used to pay for working capital such as wages, utilities or rent, and the purchase of 60 days' worth of inventory needed to reopen.
Grants under the program's meals portion are intended to provide Kansas cities and counties with funds to supplement services that provide access to nutritious foods during the COVID-19 crisis. Funds can be directed toward organizations for the replenishment of local food banks or to support organizations that provide meal programs for children impacted by the loss of school meal programs.
Application are available at pittks.org/cdbg-cv. The application deadline is Aug. 14.
Details: cdbg.grant@pittks.org.
