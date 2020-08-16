Great gaiters: Despite study results, neckwear likely to remain popular

Scott Vorhees swears by gaiters on his runs.
Usually they come in handy during cold-weather runs — the loose fabric around his face and back keep a warm pocket of air around his face, making breathing easier for him. On warm or hot days — of which there are plenty right now — he'll wear one as a sweat band.
He has plenty of gaiters at the ready.
"I've used foot gaiters to cover my shoes when I'm running, and I'll also use one as a sweat band," Vorhees said. "If you ever see me running around, you'll see one around my arm. They are so versatile."
Gaiters have become even more popular in the coronavirus era. With cities across the country enacting requirements for face coverings, many have chosen to use a gaiter instead of a mask.
But the work of researchers at Duke University has shown that, for all the uses that gaiters do have, blocking droplets may not be one of them. Despite the results, the news doesn't appear to have much of an effect across the region.
Businesses that sell gaiters say a demand that has nothing to do with COVID-19 exists for the popular neckwear, and they don't foresee a slowdown in sales. And Vorhees still plans to give out thousands of them to schools — his firm Johnson, Vorhees and Martucci plans to donate about 41,000 of them to 17 school districts across the region — because of that demand.
"We didn't want to donate surgical masks or N95 masks because we didn't want to compete with the medical centers who need those supplies," Vorhees said. "We wanted to find some level of protection that kids would wear and continue to use."
Popularity
Erik Bartlett, owner of Runaround Running and Fitness, has offered gaiters at his store for years. Runners love them for their combination of light weight and thorough coverage.
"They keep the face and neck warm and keep frost off the face," Bartlett said. "They are vented, so you can breathe in air. We also have some customers who use them as UV protection in summer."
In addition to selling a lot of them, Bartlett said he gives them away for fundraisers as well. The items are so popular that they are handed out as promotional items during races. Bartlett said his business gave 300 of them to a recent run benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.
Because COVID-19 is communicable through droplets, and because some with the virus can be asymptomatic, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people wear masks not to protect themselves from getting the disease but to keep from passing it to others.
In response to the recommendation and to cities enacting mask-wearing laws, people have turned to gaiters as a more comfortable option for complying and limiting the spread. Bartlett said a handful of customers are buying them for that reason alone.
"Most of the people buying them are for multiple purposes," Bartlett said. "Some are buying them only for COVID. But we're not marketing them for only that."
Gaiters are a new addition to the stock available at Graphix Connection, an athletic supplier in Neosho. Brandi Bogle, co-owner of the business, said the business offers plain ones, but gaiters printed with the Neosho Wildcats logo are much more popular.
"A lot of younger kids like the gaiters," Bogle said. "You don't have to worry about them falling off. And when you're not wearing them, you can wear them around your neck and just pull them around the face when you need to. It's not something you need to keep track of."
Bogle said athletes in particular enjoy gaiters for that reason. With many area schools requiring masks only during certain parts of the school day for the upcoming year, they stand to become even more popular.
The study
Announced last week, the Duke study started out as a way to verify that a university physician's donation of masks would actually help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A colleague in Duke's physics department helped him out with that testing.
Using a spartan setup of a box, laser, lens and a cellphone camera, lead researcher Martin Fischer tested 14 different types of facial coverings. By having a researcher wear one of the coverings and speak into the box, the laser and camera could visibly record the amount of droplets coming from the mouth.
The study and its results were published online on Aug. 7 in the journal Science Advances.
A fitted N95 mask without a valve and surgical mask provided the best results, with various two-layer and three-layer cotton masks performing moderately well. But a gaiter and bandanna produced results that were close to having no facial covering at all, according to the study.
And in some ways, the fleece they tested was worse than no covering at all.
"We noticed that speaking through some masks (particularly the neck fleece) seemed to disperse the largest droplets into a multitude of smaller droplets," according to the study results. "Considering that smaller particles are airborne longer than large droplets (larger droplets sink faster), the use of such a mask might be counterproductive."
Fischer in a news release pointed out that the biggest thing the study reveals was the need for more studies. While several masks were identified more clearly as being made from cotton, the one gaiter tested was identified only as a "gaiter-type neck fleece" with no mention of the material, for instance.
Fischer said the study did accomplish its purpose, however — the masks intended to be given by the physician proved to be not very good. Additionally, the study proved conclusively and visually that masks block droplets.
"This was just a demonstration. More work is required to investigate variations in masks, speakers and how people wear them," Fischer said. "But it demonstrates that this sort of test could easily be conducted by businesses and others that are providing masks to their employees or patrons."
While Vorhees said he didn't do a similar study, he and others with the firm carefully considered the types of materials that either masks or gaiters would be made of and how effective those materials would be at blocking particles. The gaiters they have ordered are made with a 100% polyester microfiber that should be light and comfortable while effectively blocking most of what is breathed out, he said.
"We had a lot of conversations about gaiters versus masks," Vorhees said. "Because schools have decided they want children to have face coverings available throughout the day, we wanted to offer another option, and we also wanted these to be useful once the pandemic is over."
