Grove nurse learned need to help people at an early age

GROVE, Okla. — Terri Botts jokes about the moment her family realized she truly wanted to be a nurse.
At the age of 7, following a spat with her 10-year-old brother that left him with a bloody wound, she'd coaxed him up on a kitchen counter to soak his foot in the sink. By the time her mother walked in on them, Botts — standing on a nearby kitchen chair and armed with a needle, thread and alcohol — was ready to sew up her brother’s injury.
“She wouldn’t let me do it,” Botts said, laughing at the memory. “But finding us like that did keep us out of trouble for getting blood on the white carpet.”
Since then, Botts has followed in her mother's footsteps, becoming a nurse. It’s a career which spans more than 30 years and includes stints as a hospital-based nurse and a school nurse.
Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Botts serves as one of two team leads for the medical/surgical floor at Integris Grove Hospital. Coincidentally, she works alongside her daughter-in-law, another nursing team leader.
“I just like helping people,” Botts said. “I like watching people get better.”
Working in the pandemic has strengthened Botts’ decision to go into nursing.
“We have been more resilient than I ever dreamed we could be,” Botts said. “Our nurses are amazing.”
Working with COVID-19
Botts said the hardest part of the pandemic came in the early days when the hospital began to see patients.
Frequent changes and adjustments to policies, as well as the need for masks and face shields full time, added mental demands to the physical demands of the job. Worries about exposing family, friends and co-workers to the virus were additional stressors.
Living and working in a small town presented its own challenges.
“The hardest part is that a lot of people we had (positive COVID-19 cases), we all had taken care of them before,” Botts said. “In a community of this size, it’s how it works. It was people we knew and cared about.”
How it started
Botts began her nursing journey in 1990 as a licensed practical nurse in western Oklahoma. After she got married, she and her husband moved back to his hometown of Grove.
She completed her associate degree in nursing at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami in 1996 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Oklahoma Wesleyan in 2002.
She began working at Integris Grove several years ago. When a school nursing position came open at Grove, Botts jumped at the chance to have the same schedule as her husband and sons.
At first, Botts feared school nursing was not going to work out. But after a bit of a self-pep talk and an attitude change, she began to enjoy working with the school community.
After 16 years, two of which included part-time shifts at the hospital, Botts had an opportunity to return to Integris full time. While she misses working with students, she’s glad she took a chance to return to full-time patient care.
“I like taking care of people and enjoy working in an atmosphere with other nurses,” Botts said. “We’re like another family. We’re close, and we drive each other crazy. But I always know if I need something, they are there for me.”
Botts believes nursing is her calling, saying it’s a ministry to work with her patients and colleagues.
“People get put in really bad situations,” she said. “It doesn’t matter why they are there. We still care about them the same.”
