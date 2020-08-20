GROVE, Okla. — Officials at the Grove School District have moved all instruction online through Aug. 31 after two students and two teachers tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, "numerous" students and staff are under mandated quarantine, officials said.
"Through contact tracing, we were unable to isolate the potential exposure and spread throughout our district," officials said in a statement on the district's website. "We are following protocols set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the State Department of Health and our school district to decrease potential spread."
With the shift to remote learning, teachers and staff will report to work daily to provide online instruction or an equitable option, while students "will be expected to keep up with their education throughout the intermittent closure period," the district said.
Meals will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon at the driveway between the middle school and the upper elementary school. Parents are asked to contact their child's school if they need to pick up a breakfast or lunch.
"We realize this news will inconvenience many; however, the health and safety of all our school family must and always will be our priority," officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.