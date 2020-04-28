With the buzz of clippers, Victoria Madrid gave her hairdo a do-over.
Originally seeking to remove some damage at the ends, she trimmed her hair to a style featuring close cuts on the back and sides, with about 6 or 7 inches on the top. But after she decided she didn't like that look, she went for a complete and total restart, and shaved it all off.
While she's not happy with the immediate results of her hair-razing experience, she's excited to have fresh hair that hasn't been dyed, curled, straightened or otherwise altered.
"I regretted it immediately, because it does not look good," Madrid said. "I can't fix it, but it will all grow back with fresh hair."
But she she also said she at least got to see what the buzz cut looked like, noting that she would never have experimented had she not been stuck at home.
Part of the reason Madrid took matters into her own hands, however, has been the stay-at-home order that has altered many businesses and shut others down. Because hair salons and barbershops are two of the business types that have been forced to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she couldn't get in to see her regular stylist, Madison Garner at Brush and Blade in Joplin.
Hair care has become a question mark in the midst of the stay-at-home order. According to Facebook readers who responded to a question about it on the Globe's page, both men and women are relying on homestyle hairstyles, while others are holding out for the chance to see their regular stylist.
Some readers were glad to be bald or balding, others offered advice on how to do the job themselves, and others swore their loyalty to the stylists who had been cutting their hair for years, and just make the best of their shaggy locks. One suggested a black market barber; another said she and all of her co-workers are just pulling their hair back.
"I am waiting until my hair stylist, Kaitlyn Cacopardo, reopens," wrote Cynthia Young. "My husband and I go to her every three weeks, so needless to say we are both in need of her services. During this time, I just style my hair differently."
Stylists can't wait to get back to work, either. While they will have to comply with social distancing guidelines and other ways of limiting the spread of the coronavirus, they will be able to resume their work.
Shawna Neal, an independent stylist for The Avery Salon in Joplin, is ready to see her clients again — to the point of loading up her schedule. She is booked through all of May, working full 40-hour weeks, and plans to start on Monday, the day Missouri's stay-at-home order is lifted.
Just because Neal hasn't been allowed to cut hair doesn't mean she hasn't been working with customers, however. She has been in constant communication with them, she said.
"I've had a few clients call to check on me, and I've called a few to check on them," Neal said. "I've been updating them on what's going on, and offered root touch-up kits if they get desperate."
Similar to restaurants offering pickup, Neal has dropped color kits and other products off at doorsteps and other places for customers. Most of her time has been spent talking about possibilities her clients have been tempted to try — or how to fix damage from failed attempts. Most of her clients are women, she said.
"I've had a couple send me pictures with an 'Oh no, what have I done' message," Neal said. "They are (also) asking me about bang trims, or if it's OK to just trim some ends. A few ask me color questions."
Neal has said she's tried to help them the best she could. She has asked her clients to not try highlights — those can become troublesome quickly, she said.
The stay-at-home order has been tough for both clients and their stylists. Neal said she was eligible for unemployment but hasn't been able to get paperwork straightened out yet.
Once the salon opens up, Neal said, the salon will spend time taking extra precautions for health and safety, including extra sanitizing of chairs, shampoo bowls and tools. Neal said many stylists have also been taking extra courses on sanitization, including the use of Barbicide. That will take an extra 10-15 minutes between each client, she said, but it will be worth it — especially when getting to see her clients again.
"Several have reached out sending me uplifting messages, saying they miss me and can't wait to see me, and that's always nice to hear," Neal said. "I've been trying to encourage them to grow it out, and we can do something fun when they are ready."
That's exactly what Madrid is ready to do when she gets to see Garner again. She said she was laid off from her job with a Chicago-based medical billing company that handled elective surgeries — something else shut down by the stay-at-home order.
Madrid said she's used handkerchiefs and, when she feels "the need to not look like a boy," some lace-front wigs she can put on if she needs to go out. But she's excited to show Garner the fresh hair that's growing back.
"I'm excited to see what my hair comes out as," Madrid said. "It'll be nice to see. I have bleached and dyed my hair crazy colors. I've straightened it and permed it, so it was really damaged, anyway. It needed a fresh start."
